China’s automobile sales up 14.5% in May 2020; Tesla sold over 11K Model 3

China’s automobile sales reached 2.194 million units in May 2020, a year-on-year increase of 14.5%, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In May 2020, the production and sales of automobiles were 2.187 million and 2.194 million respectively, up 4% and 5.9% on a month on month basis, up 18.2% and 14.5% on a year-on-year basis, up 15.9 and 10.1 percentage points on a month on month basis according to CAAM.

Unit: 10,000 Volume Jan-May MoM (%) YoY (%) YoY

Jan-May (%) Cars 218.7 778.7 4.0 18.2 -24.1 Passenger Cars (PC) 166.0 595.5 4.5 11.2 -29.1 Cars 79.0 279.8 4.0 0.4 -31.3 MPV 7.9 25.7 21.8 -8.7 -55.5 SUV 75.4 277.7 3.8 27.6 -22.2 Crossed Passenger

Cars 3.8 12.4 -0.8 27.5 -31.0 Commercial Vehicles (CV) 52.7 183.2 2.5 47.7 -1.4 Buses 3.7 14.6 -4.1 0.3 -11.1 Buses incomplete

vehicles 0.1 0.6 -36.7 -39.8 -38.4 Trucks 49.0 168.6 3.1 53.2 -0.4 Semi-trailer 9.1 32.0 1.6 47.8 29.4 Trucks incomplete

vehicles 7.5 25.6 2.3 63.6 -5.9

China’s new energy vehicle production in May was 84,000 units, a year-on-year decrease of 25.8%; China’s new energy vehicle sales in May was 82,000, a year-on-year decrease of 23.5%.

As of June 11, a total of 204 production bases of 23 vehicle enterprises have returned to work.

Tesla sold 11,095 Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles in China in May, more than triple the volume seen in April, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The China-made Tesla Model 3 powered by lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries has appeared in a catalog issued by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on May 15, according to CAAM.

Although the information was deleted afterwards, it still triggered speculation within the industry that the locally-produced model will be priced lower by using the cheaper batteries.

With a curb weight of 1,745kg, the new model is as heavy as the China-built Model 3’s Long-range RWD version that carries a ternary-lithium battery pack. Thus, if the data was confirmed later, the newly-exposed one might be an upgraded variant of the Standard Range as LiFePO4 battery is outperformed by the ternary-lithium battery in density.

Reuters reported on May 14 that Tesla plans to introduce a new low-cost, long-life battery in its Model 3 sedan in China later this year or early next, expecting to bring the cost of EVs in line with gasoline models, and allow EV batteries to have second and third lives in the electric power grid. T

he new battery, which is purportedly designed to last for a million miles of use, is said to be co-developed with CATL.