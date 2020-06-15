China’s smartphone shipment down 10.4% in May 2020

China’s domestic mobile phone shipments were 33.8 million in May 2020, down 11.8% year-over-year (YoY). 32 new models were released in the month, up 22.0% YoY, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

The domestic mobile phone shipments were 124.4 million in the first five months of 2020, down 18% YoY; and, the number of new phone models were 169, down 18.8% YoY.

5G Mobile Phones

China’s domestic 5G mobile phone shipments were 15.6 million in May, and represented 46.3% of the total shipments. 16 new 5G models were released in the month, accounting for 50.0% of the total new models released in the month.

5G mobile phone shipments were 46.1 million units year to date (YTD), and the total number of new models was 81.

Local and Global Brands of Mobile Phones

May local brands of mobile phone shipments were 31.0 million, down 11.4% YoY, accounting for 91.7% of the total shipments.

The number of new models released by the local brands were 29, down 21.6% YoY, and represented 90.6% of the total number of new models released in the month.

Smartphones

May smartphone shipments were 32.7 million, down 10.4% YoY, and accounted for 96.7% of the total shipments in the month. Over the past 5 months, smartphone shipments were 121.2 million, down 16.0% YoY, and represented 97.4% of the total shipments.

In May, 25 new smartphone models were released, down 24.2% YoY, and accounted for 78.1%. Over the past 5 months, 131 new smartphone models were released, down 20.6% YoY, and accounted for 77.5% of all new models.

