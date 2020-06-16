Alibaba’s DingTalk user profile in Mar 2020; additional 62 million users acquired

DingTalk, Alibaba's enterprise communication and collaboration platform, is the top rising mobile app in the 100M-500M MAU group in March 2020.

The monthly active users of DingTalk skyrocketed to 288 million in March 2020 from 47 million in March 2019, an increase of 513% YoY. The average monthly usage hours also grew sharply by 570% YoY to 15.4 hours. It saw 61.87 million new installs in March 2020, an increase of 436% YoY according to data from QuestMobile.

DingTalk saw higher growth...