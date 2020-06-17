WeChat Mini Programs overview 2020

Monthly active users (MAU) on WeChat Mini Programs grew to 849 million in April, an increase of 24% YoY. The number of mini programs with at least 1 million MAU has exceeded 1,214. Get an overview of the mini program categories trends on WeChat based on Q1 data.

Games and Videos are the top 2 leading categories on WeChat Mini Program ecosystem among apps with over 1 million MAU.

WeChat Mini Program by Categories (MAU > 1MM)

Among all Mini Programs with MAU of over 5 million, Game...