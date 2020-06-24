Top mobile shopping platforms in China: Taobao, Pinduoduo, JD

Taobao remains the top mobile shopping platform (693 million) in China in April 2020 by total unique users across mobile apps and mini programs on WeChat, Baidu, and Alipay.

Pinduoduo, JD, Jingxi, and Vipshop ranks 2nd to 5th.

Jingxi was launched in 2019 by JD to take on Pinduoduo on lower-tier cities while Taobao launched Taobao Special Offer app for the same demographic. See a quick comparison of the JD and Jingxi (mini program).

The top 3 mobile shopping apps, including Taoba...