Douyin (TikTok) users overview in Q1 2020; 518 million MAUs

Douyin, TikTok's China native app, saw its monthly active users increased to 518 million in March 2020, an increase of 14.7% YoY. And, the average monthly usage hours increased to 28.5 hours, an increase of 72.7% YoY.

The female user ratio on the TikTok platform increased to 57% in March 2020 from 41% a year ago.

TikTok expanded its user base in senior age groups, which together (over 40 years old) account for over a quarter of all users in March 2020.

