WeChat testing new online store mini program WeStore

Some WeChat Official Accounts received the invitation to try WeStore (Weixin Xiaodian). The invitation shows that this is a mini program for selling products that can be launched with one click and operated independently.

After opening, businesses can quickly start live streaming and sell products on WeStore. Speculations from China internet show this might be building a foundation for WeChat Channel Account (short videos).

WeChat hasn’t made Channels publicly available. This obviously carries Tencent’s hope for a share in China’s short video market as it restricts the videos to be within one minute. Check out this demo video if you are not familiar with WeChat Channels:

There’s no data yet about the user base or engagement on Channels; if taking off, it will be very powerful when combined with WeStore creating an additional e-commerce sales channel with short videos:

WeStore is a SaaS mobile store building tool created by the Mini Program team to help businesses quickly launch a mobile store. Currently, the online functions include:

Basic store opening and operation capabilities, including product management, store operation, live broadcast management, fund management, etc.

Good shopping experience capabilities on the user end, including product details page, shelf tools, live streaming plug-ins, etc

Currently, some third party “shopping malls” are widely adopted and help the WeChat Official Account to build shops. They can also directly provide the supply chain, product details page, and so on, which greatly reduces the difficulties of running content e-commerce.

In comparison, this WeStore currently provides very limited services. But, launching and managing a store with this mini-program is completely free.

It’s currently by-invitation-only for verified Service Official Account, which has activated the payment feature.

Weibo also announced their Video Accounts program on 22 June, currently available via by-invitation only.

