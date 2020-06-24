BCG: The most innovative Chinese companies in 2020

Huawei has ranked the top Chinese company in Boston Consulting Group’s Most Innovative Companies 2020 list, or the sixth globally, followed by Alibaba, Tencent, Xiaomi, and JD.

BCG research has shown that companies doubling down on innovation during downturns—using the opportunity to invest and position for the recovery—outperform over the long term.

Of the 162 companies that have been on BCG’s top 50 “most innovative companies” list over the past 14 years, nearly 30% appeared just once—and 57% appeared three times or fewer. Only 8 companies have made the list every year: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, HP, IBM, Microsoft, Samsung, and Toyota.

Only 20 Companies (12%) have made the Top 50 List more than 10 times: Daimler, Dell, Facebook, Siemens, Walmart, 3M, GE, Intel, Nike, P&G, BMW, Cisco, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, HP, IBM, Microsoft, Samsung, Toyota.

Five Chinese companies made it to the Top 50 Global Most Innovative Companies list, including Huawei (6), Alibaba (7), Tencent (14), Xiaomi (24), and JD (31).

While 60% of companies rank innovation as a top 3 priority, not all walk the talk, according to the BCG survey.

