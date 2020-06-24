JD working with Sony Semiconductor on AR tech to measure foot size

Jingdong (JD.com) is currently working with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation to develop a function to use Augmented Reality (AR) technology measure foot size, according to its official announcement.

The AR function will leverage Sony’s ToF (Time-of-Flight) distance measurement technology so that customers can simply use their mobile phones, equipped with a ToF camera, to measure their foot size by scanning the front and side angles of their feet.

JD launched a new AR feature on JD’s mobile app for online customers earlier this year to virtually try-on shoes. AR Shoes Try-on is now available for over 1,000 sneaker SKUs on JD.

JD are already offering several AR applications such as AR Fitting Room, AR Styling Station, and AR Shopping, which along with the new feature are open to its external partners through a PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) solution.

JD will further develop its AR offerings in more scenarios such as AR skin evaluation and AR live streaming. JD is among the five Chinese companies on BCG’s Top 50 Most Innovative Companies list in 2020, ranking 31st globally.

