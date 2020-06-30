BrandZ Top global brands 2020: 17 Chinese brands; two in top 10

BrandZ just released their Most Valuable Brands list for 2020. The BrandZ™ Global Top 100 now includes 17 Chinese brands, led by Alibaba and Tencent.

Two Chinese brands, TikTok, the short video app owned by ByteDance, and Bank of China were among five newcomers that joined BrandZ’s Top 100. Bank of China returned after a short absence. A year ago, four of the newcomer brands were Chinese.

Moutai, the traditional Chinese baijiu alcohol brand, increased 58% to lead the Global Top 100 in percentage value increase. Moutai widened its distribution, range, packaging, and targeting strategies while retaining its premium brand positioning.

Retail leads growth with 21 percent rise. With strong performances by Costco, Amazon, Walmart, JD.com, Target, Costco, and Alibaba, the BrandZ™ Retail Top 20 increased 21% in value following a 25 percent rise a year ago—with physical stores closed during the pandemic.

Having digitally transformed over the past decade, these retailers were positioned for the online purchasing and flexible delivery options required by pandemic shopping habits.

Top Chinese Brands 2020

The 17 Chinese brands that made it to the Global Top 100 Brands List are:

Alibaba: 6th

Tencent: 7th

Moutai: 18th

ICBC (Bank): 31st

China Mobile: 36th

Ping An (Insurance): 38th

Huawei: 45th

JD: 52nd

Meituan: 54th

CCB (Bank): 58th

Didi: 64th

Haier (IoT): 68th

Agricultural Bank of China: 69th

TikTok: 79th

Xiaomi:81st

Baidu: 91st

Bank of China: 97th

BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands 2020

With a 32 percent increase in value, Amazon remained the No 1 most valuable brand. Although consumer reliance on home delivery during the pandemic stretched Amazon’s logistics capabilities, it also affirmed Amazon’s strength.

Corporate cultural change, open systems, and the growth of its cloud business helped generate a 30 percent increase in value for Microsoft that pushed the brand up one slot in the ranking to No. 3, just after Apple, swapping places with Google, which was impacted by declining ad revenue related to Covid-19.

