Tourism transactions on WeChat grew by 43% during Dragon Boat Festival holiday

WeChat Pay transactions for the tourism industry increased by 43% year-on-year during the recent 3-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, and the payment amount increased by 27% year-on-year, according to a joint report by WeChat and LY.com.
The short-haul getaway trips are the top options for many; the transactions on WeChat Mini Programs increased by 123.52% YoY.
In response to the call for epidemic prevention and control, many scenic spots have moved their services from offline to online. D...
