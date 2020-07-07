China Internet Watch

Top short video, live streaming Chinese apps in global market in H1 2020

Bytedance's TikTok is the most popular mobile app in the first half of 2020 in the global markets outside China with close to 600 million downloads with an increase of 88.7% YoY. Half of the Top 20 are owned by three Chinese companies: Bytedance, Joyy, and Kuaishou (Kwai). Xiaomi's app made it to Top 10.

India, Brazil, and the United States are TikTok's top 3 markets, accounting for 27.5%, 9.6%, and 8.2% according to research company SensorTower. TikTok has become an important channels for ...

