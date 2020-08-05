The secret recipe of TikTok e-commerce in China

Douyin (Chinese version of TikTok; referred as TikTok below) has a GMV target of 200 billion yuan for its live-streaming e-commerce channel in 2020 according to Chinese media 36Kr.

In 2017, after the overnight success of TikTok, its parent company ByteDance immediately developed its e-commerce advertising system “Luban”, and officially integrated in June 2018 the eCommerce function known as the Shopping Cart, in the system.

After a six-month testing period, the Shopping Cart function was ...