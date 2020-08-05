China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / E-Commerce & Online Shopping / The secret recipe of TikTok e-commerce in China

The secret recipe of TikTok e-commerce in China

By

Douyin (Chinese version of TikTok; referred as TikTok below) has a GMV target of 200 billion yuan for its live-streaming e-commerce channel in 2020 according to Chinese media 36Kr.

In 2017, after the overnight success of TikTok, its parent company ByteDance immediately developed its e-commerce advertising system “Luban”, and officially integrated in June 2018 the eCommerce function known as the Shopping Cart, in the system.

After a six-month testing period, the Shopping Cart function was ...

Already subscribed? Sign in.

Don't Miss Out. Level Up.

You don't need to spend US$8,500 on each report for the latest China digital trends and intelligence. Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.

View subscription options »

Cancel at any time

Login to your account
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Email
Share