7 trends in China’s data center market

Under China's "new infrastructure" development plan, data center is listed as a key development project in 2020. Tencent, Alibaba, and Baidu all have set ambitious goals; local governments have responded positively; first-tier cities, such as Shanghai and Shenzhen, which are in short supply of land resources, have also shown some degree of policy flexibility.

Driven by the business needs of cloud service providers and Internet enterprises, the data center market has maintained rapid devel...