China wearable device shipment up 5% in Q3 2021

In the third quarter of 2021, China’s wearable device shipment totaled 35.28 million units, a year-on-year increase of 5%, according to data from IDC.

The market shipment of earwear equipment was 19.9 million units in Q3 2021, with a year-on-year increase of 40.0%. The market is driven by low price segment products and still maintains a rapid growth rate.

With the key layout of more mobile phone manufacturers, the growth of the real wireless market will be particularly significant.

The shipment volume of the smartwatch market was 10.68 million, a year-on-year decrease of 2.3%. Among them, 4.75 million adult watches were shipped, a year-on-year increase of 4.7%.

The watch market urgently needs the full participation of more manufacturers, which puts forward higher requiremen...