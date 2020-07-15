China Internet Watch

China wearable device shipments down 11.3% in Q1 2020; Apple Watch up 12%

In the first quarter of 2020, the total shipments of China's wearable device market totaled 17.62 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 11.3%. Apple has about 15% and 12% market share in China's wearable device and smart watch markets respectively.

Huawei, Xiaomi, and Apple lead China's wearable device market with 24.3%, 23.5%, and 16.2% market share respectively. Xiaomi had the highest growth of 24.8% in Q1; Apple shipments grew 15.2% YoY.

