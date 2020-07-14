China smartphone shipments down 16% in the first half of 2020

China’s domestic mobile phone shipments were 28.63 million in June 2020, down 16.6% year-over-year (YoY). 47 new models were released in the month, up 23.7% YoY.

The total domestic mobile phone shipments were 153 million in the first half of 2020, down 17.7% YoY; and, the number of new phone models was 216, down 12.2% YoY.

5G Mobile Phones

China’s domestic 5G mobile phone shipments were 17.513 million in June according to China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and represented 61.2% of the total shipments.

24 new 5G models were released in the month, accounting for 51.1% of the total new models released in the month.

5G mobile phone shipments were 63.597 million units in H1 2020, and the total number of new models was 105.

Local and Global Brands of Mobile Phones

The domestic brands of mobile phone shipments were 27.28 million in June 2020, down 16.5% YoY, accounting for 95.3% of the total shipments.

The number of new models released by the local brands was 46, up 24.3% YoY, and represented 97.9% of the total number of new models released in the month.

Smartphones

June smartphone shipments were 27.706 million, down 16.6% YoY, and accounted for 96.8% of the total shipments in the month. Over the past 6 months, smartphone shipments were 149 million, down 16.1% YoY, and represented 97.3% of the total shipments.

In June, 36 new smartphone models were released in China, up 33.3% YoY, and accounted for 76.6%. In H1, 167 new smartphone models were released, down 13% YoY, and accounted for 77.3% of all new models.

