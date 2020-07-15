China eSports market overview and forecast 2020

The revenue of the eSports market in China exceeded 100 billion yuan in 2019 and it is expected to exceed 160 billion yuan in 2021. In the future, the commercial development of eSports will further contribute to the growth of the overall eSports market.

China eSports Market Development (Click to see larger image)

The industry pays huge attention to the tournament copyright of the head eSports games. The three-year copyright of the Global Finals of League of Legends in China is sold fo...