China retail sales down 3.9% in Q2 2020; online retail up 7.3% in H1

In the first half of 2020, China’s online retail sales totaled 5,150.1 billion yuan (US$727.36 billion), up 7.3% year-on-year.

In June 2020, the total retail sales of consumer goods totaled 3,352.6 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 1.8% or an increase of 1.34% from May 2020, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The retail sales in Q2 2020 decreased by 3.9% YoY, 15.1 percentage points improvement compared with Q1 2020.

The total retail sales of consumer goods reached 17,225.6 billion yuan in H1 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 11.4%, and the decline rate was 7.6 percentage points lower than that in the first quarter.

In the first half of the year, the retail sales of consumer goods in urban areas were 14,934.5 billion yuan, down 11.5%; the retail sales in rural areas were 2,291.1 billion yuan, down 10.9%.

By consumption type, the catering income was 1460.9 billion yuan, a decrease of 32.8%; and the retail sales of products were 15,764.8 billion yuan, a decrease of 8.7%.

In the first half of the year, the retail sales of grains/oils/foodstuffs, beverages, Chinese and Western medicines increased by 12.9%, 10.5% and 5.8% respectively, 0.3, 6.4 and 2.9 percentage points higher than those in the first quarter.

The retail sales of sports/entertainment goods and communication equipment of units above the quota increased by 6.1% and 5.8% respectively (decreased by 5.1% and 3.6% in the first quarter).

China’s online retail sales totaled 5,150.1 billion yuan in H1 2020, up 7.3% year on year (down 0.8% in the first quarter). Among them, the online retail sales of physical goods reached 4,348.1 billion yuan, an increase of 14.3%, 8.4 percentage points faster than that of the first quarter, and accounted for 25.2% of the total retail sales of consumer goods, an increase of 1.6 percentage points over the first quarter.

China Retail Sales in Q1 2020

In March, the total retail sales of consumer goods reached 2,645.0 billion yuan, down by 15.8%, a decline narrowed by 4.7 percentage points compared to that of the first two months. The retail sales of consumer goods excluding automobiles reached 2,384.1 billion yuan, down 15.6 percent.

The retail sales of goods went down by 12.0%, a decline narrowed by 5.6 percentage points compared to that of the first two months.

In March 2020, the retail sales of urban consumer goods were 2,297.4 billion yuan, down 15.9% year-on-year, 4.8 percentage points lower than that in January and February; the retail sales of rural consumer goods were 347.6 billion yuan, down 15.1%, 3.9 percentage points lower than that in January and February.

The retail sales in urban areas in Q1 2020 reached 6,785.5 billion yuan, down by 19.1%; and the retail sales in rural areas stood at 1,072.5 billion yuan, down by 17.7%.

The income of catering was 602.6 billion yuan, down by 44.3%; and the retail sales of goods were 7,255.3 billion yuan, down by 15.8%.

The grain, oil and food, beverages and traditional Chinese and western medicines by businesses above the designated size grew by 12.6%, 4.1% and 2.9% respectively, or 2.9 percentage points, 1.0 percentage point and 2.7 percentage points higher than the growth in the first two months.

Online Retail in Q1 2020

The online retail sales reached 2,216.9 billion yuan (US$313.19 billion) in Q1 2020, down by 0.8% year on year.

Specifically, the online retail sales of physical goods were 1,853.6 billion yuan, up by 5.9%, 2.9 percentage points higher than that of the first two months, accounting for 23.6% of the total retail sales of consumer goods, 2.1 percentage points higher than that of the first two months.

Among the online retail sales of physical goods, food and living commodities increased by 32.7% and 10.0%, respectively while clothing goods decreased by 15.1%.