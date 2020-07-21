China B2B market status 2020; e-commerce revenue up 20%

A McKinsey survey finds that the Chinese B2B decision-makers are responding quickly to COVID-19, though actions and customer preferences vary.

About two-thirds are optimistic about the economy as of the end of April 2020, up 12 percentage points from two weeks earlier.

China is more optimistic compared to other regions covered in the McKinsey survey, behind only India.

China is decelerating its budget reductions more than APAC on average.

The pharma and medical produc...