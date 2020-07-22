China post-epidemic trend: shoppers increased frequency using e-commerce platforms

Over 23% of users changed their preference of channels for buying daily commodities, medical care, and fresh grocery products, according to a recent iResearch report. Overall, users tend to favor JD and PDD more.

The preference for Tmall has remained the same while Taobao has declined. JD has become Chinese consumers’ first choice for fresh and medical care products according to the iResearch report.

The same report shows users have significantly increased their frequency in using ...