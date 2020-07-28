Tmall a crucial platform for beauty brands’ success in China

China's mass local brands are gaining shelf share of Alibaba's Tmall platform while the visibility for western brands is increasingly challenging. Chinese color cosmetic brands now account for 55% of top 10 default search results and 65% of sales-sorted search results, up 14% and 11% YoY respectively, according to a Gartner report.

The report shows Tmall marketing activations are key for driving traffic and brand awareness on the platform. Featured by nearly 40% of analyzed brands, Tmall Supe...