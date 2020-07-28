China Internet Watch

China Internet Stats, Trends, Insights

CIW / E-Commerce & Online Shopping / Tmall a crucial platform for beauty brands’ success in China

Tmall a crucial platform for beauty brands’ success in China

By

China's mass local brands are gaining shelf share of Alibaba's Tmall platform while the visibility for western brands is increasingly challenging. Chinese color cosmetic brands now account for 55% of top 10 default search results and 65% of sales-sorted search results, up 14% and 11% YoY respectively, according to a Gartner report.

The report shows Tmall marketing activations are key for driving traffic and brand awareness on the platform. Featured by nearly 40% of analyzed brands, Tmall Supe...

Log in or subscribe here to read the full content.

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email