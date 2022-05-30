AR, VR trends in China 2021-2026; consumer segment accounts for 40%

The five-year CAGR of the Chinese market is expected to reach 43.8%, ranking first in the world. VR games will continue to lead the VR market with a share of more than 30%.
According to IDC's latest forecast data, the total global AR/VR investment in 2021 was close to US$14.67 billion, and is expected to increase to US$74.73 billion in 2026, with a five-year compound growth rate (CAGR) of 38.5%.
The five-year CAGR of the Chinese market is expected to reach 43.8%, ranking first in the world.
China accounted for 38% of the global market share in 2020, the largest market of all, followed by the United States, Western Europe, and Japan.
In 2021, the scale of IT-related expenditure in China's AR/VR market was about US$2.13 billion and will increase to US$13.08 billion in 2026, making it the second-largest single country market in the world.
Among them, AR spending will grow rapidly with a five-year CAGR of 49.0%, and the VR expenditure scale will maintain a stable growth ...
