China AR, VR markets forecast 2020-2024;total spending to exceed US$20 bn

The AR and VR related investment in the China market will reach US$4.09 billion in 2020, 65.9% higher than that in 2019, higher than the global average growth rate of 35.3%.

The overall market situation shows a good situation. At the same time, China will account for 38.3% of the global market share in 2020, the largest market of all, followed by the United States, Western Europe, and Japan.

According to IDC's latest forecast, China's AR/VR spending will exceed US$20 billion by 2024.

