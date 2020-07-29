JD reached 15,000 home appliance stores in H1 2020; market share up to 29%

The number of JD Home Appliance Stores, Jingdong's offline home appliance stores for lower-tier markets, has surpassed 15,000 in the first half of 2020.

JD started building JD Home Appliance Stores in 2016. Now it has 15,000 stores serving 25,000 towns and 600,000 villages in China. During the 618 sale, sales at JD Home Appliance stores increased 240% y-o-y.

Customer demand for high-end home appliance products in lower-tier cities is growing. During the 618 sale, sales of the 75-inch u...