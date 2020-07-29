JD Worldwide saw 50% growth in total female shoppers in H1 2020; sales up 70%

Data from JD Worldwide, JD’s cross-border import e-commerce platform, in the first half of 2020 show that the number of female customers on the platform increased by over 50%, and sales generated by female customers increased by over 70%.

The number of female customers from fourth to sixth tier cities is also increasing rapidly. Data show that female customers from 25 to 39 years old are primary consumers of imported products, while the number of female customers over 60 increased over 65% y-...