An overview of China EV market

While electric vehicles only accounted for 2.6% of global car sales last year, this is an all-time high for the industry. It's been growing steadily at a rate of about 40% each year, so don't count the EV market as a lost cause yet!

China EV Industry Overview

Since electric vehicles made their way on to the scene in the 90s, they've integrated into the larger Chinese economy pretty easily. This makes sense since the vehicles are energy-efficient, inexpensive, and easy to operate. They also red...