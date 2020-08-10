Over 10K FMCG brands sales 2x on JD in H1 2020; FMCG sales up 7% in June

Over 10,000 FMCG brands achieved sales growth of over 100% on Jingdong (JD) in the first half of 2020; 200 brands achieved over 100 million yuan sales and over 20 brands over 1 billion yuan, according to data from JD.
Sales of daily necessity products such as food increased rapidly on e-commerce platforms since the beginning of 2020 according to Nielsen, and the sales increase on JD surpasses the average increase among all platforms.
Nielsen's data also shows that the discussion of e-comme...
Already subscribed? Sign in.
Don't Miss Out. Level Up.
You don't need to spend US$8,500 on each report for the latest China digital trends and intelligence. Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.
Cancel at any time