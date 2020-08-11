China game live streaming market trends 2020; revenues to double by 2021

Tencent proposed that the top two online gaming streaming platforms Douyu and Huya enter into a stock-for-stock merger, as a result of which Huya or its subsidiary would acquire each outstanding ordinary share of Douyu.
Is China's game live streaming market that lucrative? Let's dig into some data.
In 2019, China's live game streaming market grew rapidly, and the independent game live streaming platforms exceeds 20 billion yuan revenues. Huya revenues increased by 79.6% year-on-year an...
Already subscribed? Sign in.
Don't Miss Out. Level Up.
You don't need to spend US$8,500 on each report for the latest China digital trends and intelligence. Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.
Cancel at any time