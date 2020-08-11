China game live streaming market trends 2020; revenues to double by 2021

Tencent proposed that the top two online gaming streaming platforms Douyu and Huya enter into a stock-for-stock merger, as a result of which Huya or its subsidiary would acquire each outstanding ordinary share of Douyu.

Is China's game live streaming market that lucrative? Let's dig into some data.

In 2019, China's live game streaming market grew rapidly, and the independent game live streaming platforms exceeds 20 billion yuan revenues. Huya revenues increased by 79.6% year-on-year an...