JD acquired China’s leading procurement platform for MRO products

JD MRO, JD.com’s B2B subsidiary for industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, announced its acquisition of VIPMRO yesterday, China’s leading procurement platform for MRO products.

The acquisition gives JD access to VIPMRO’s over 100,000 offline retail stores.

MRO business covers over 10 million SKUs, many of which are long-tail and non-standard items. Through the strategic investment in VIPMRO, JD is able to speed up its development in the MRO industry while satisfying increasing demands from clients.

VIPMRO will be positioned as a sub-brand of JD MRO and provide its services to offline retail stores. Connecting with manufacturers will help JD build an even more comprehensive and smarter supply chain for MRO products.

In addition, through “Partner Store” plan, JD MRO will provide digital solutions for offline stores in the areas of product selection, transportation and delivery, installation and more, to improve their operation efficiency.

About VIPMRO

Within a few months after its launch in 2014, VIPMRO.com has successively reached strategic cooperation with dozens of well-known enterprises including ABB, Omron, Schneider and other global companies, becoming the first e-commerce platform for several industry-leading brands to cooperate in China, opening up a precedent for B2B e-commerce platform in the electrical field.

