Meet Xiaomi’s transparent smart TV: Mi TV LUX

Xiaomi unveiled its transparent smart TV, Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition, this week.

Priced at RMB 49,999 (US$7,200), Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition claims to be the world’s first mass-produced transparent TV. With an edge-to-edge transparent self-luminous display transmitting images that seem to be suspended in the air.

When Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition is turned off, it looks like a mirror glass display. The pictures it displays seem to be floating in the air, merging the virtual and the real.

It embs all the processing units in its base stand, preserving the compact shape of the screen and in the meantime brings about countless technical challenges.

Xiaomi has become the world’s first mass producer of transparent OLED TVs, as well as China’s number one OLED Basic Module (OBM) manufacturer.

Its 55″ transparent OLED panel features a 150000:1 static contrast ratio and an infinite dynamic contrast ratio, offering extra rich blacks and unmatched brightness.

Leveraging its DCI-P3 93% color spectrum support, Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition is capable of restoring the awe-inspiring colors that bring images to life. Its 10-bit panel displays 1.07 billion color combinations, an extra-wide color spectrum far beyond what the human eye can perceive.

On top of that, the TV comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 120Hz MEMC technology, providing consumers with smoother and clearer motion representation. The 1ms fast response rate also makes gaming truly lifelike with smooth controls and low latency.

Similar to its predecessor, it is is also equipped with an AI Master Smart Engine, along with the MediaTek 9650 custom-made TV chip, with over 20 optimization algorithms and dedicated optimization for 5 major use scenarios, the device intelligently refines graphic resolution to create vibrant pictures.

It adopts an aesthetic design that combines a 5.7mm ultra-thin body rectangular screen and a round base, creating an ultra-immersive viewing experience. The base stand is covered with a millimeter-grade finish that resembles compact discs blending perfectly into any surroundings.

The TV is perfect not only for homes, but also for galleries, museums, shopping malls, and theaters.

Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition runs on custom-made MIUI for TV. The user interface – including the Home page, Settings, My App – is specifically designed to better demonstrate the visual features and strength of the transparent screen, creating a unique user experience.

The system also supports Always-On display and allows users to customize display images and texts.

Mi TVs have been ranked at the top for shipments for six consecutive quarters from Q1 2019 to Q2 2020 based on data from AVC. In the past seven years, Mi TV business has grown from an industry newcomer to the first Chinese TV brand with annual shipments exceeding 10 million units.

China smartphone market update »