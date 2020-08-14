Social video platform Joyy reported 21% revenue growth in Q2 2020

Social video platform Joyy reported 21% increase YoY in its global average mobile monthly active users, which reached 457.1 million and 91.0% come from markets outside of China.

The average mobile MAUs of short video app Likee increased by 86.2% to 150.3 million from 80.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

The average mobile MAUs of global live streaming services increased by 20.4% to 102.3 million from 85.0 million in Q2 2019, among that:

41.2 million were from YY, which increased by 6.0% year over year;

61.1 million were from outside of China 29.4 million from Bigo Live, which increased by 41.3% year over year 31.7 million from HAGO, which increased by 25.3% year over year.



The average mobile MAUs of video communication service was 204.4 million. The total number of paying users of YY decreased by 2.2% to 4.1 million from 4.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19.

During the quarter, Bigo Live’s mobile MAUs and paying users achieved very impressive growth, and live streaming revenues of Bigo segment contributed more than half of Joyy’s total live streaming revenues for the first time ever.

On the short-form video front, Joyy also focused on cultivating Likee’s global ecosystem by diversifying its content offerings, refining its product features, and tailoring its expansion initiatives to different regions.

Likee’s total MAUs increased by 86.2% year over year to 150.3 million in Q2 2020.

Financial Highlights

Net revenues increased by 36.3% to RMB5,840.1 million (US$826.6 million) from RMB4,284.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.2 was RMB619.4 million (US$87.7 million), compared to net loss RMB6.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to the impact of income from fair value change in investment.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY Inc increased by 38.3% to RMB493.6 million (US$69.9 million) from RMB357.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to the decrease in the operating loss of Bigo Inc (“Bigo”).