Game streaming platforms Douyu, Huya saw 34% growth in revenues in Q2 2020

Douyu’s average MAUs in the second quarter of 2020 was 165.3 million, compared with 162.8 million in Q2 2019. The average mobile MAUs in Q2 increased by 15.4% to 58.4 million from 50.6 million in Q2 2019.

Douyu’s quarterly average paying users in the second quarter of 2020 increased by 13.4% to 7.6 million from 6.7 million in Q2 2019.

Its competitor Huya, who’s also Tencent’s, saw its average mobile MAUs in Q2 2020 reach 75.6 million, representing an increase of 35.2% from 55.9 million in Q2 2019. Its average MAUs of Huya Live in Q2 2020 reached 168.5 million, representing an increase of 17.1% from 143.9 million in Q2 2019.

The total number of paying users of Huya Live in Q2 of 2020 reached 6.2 million, representing an increase of 26.5% from 4.9 million in Q2 2019.

China gaming revenues rose 25% in Q1 2020

Douyu’s Financial Highlights

Total net revenues in Q2 2020 increased by 33.9% to RMB2,508.2 million (US$354.4 million) from RMB1,872.7 million in Q2 2019.

Gross profit in Q2 2020 increased by 73.7% to RMB522.9 million (US$73.9 million) from RMB301.1 million in Q2 2019, implying a gross margin of 20.8% in Q2 2020, compared with 16.1% in Q2 2019.

Net income in Q2 2020 was RMB319.3 million (US$45.1 million), compared with RMB23.2 million in Q2 2019, implying a net margin of 12.7%, compared with 1.2% in Q2 2019.

Adjusted net income in Q2 2020 was RMB322.9 million (US$45.6 million), compared with RMB52.6 million in Q2 2019, implying an adjusted net margin of 12.9% in Q2 2020, compared with 2.8% in Q2 2019.

Average MAUs in Q2 2020 were 165.3 million, compared with 162.8 million in Q2 2019.

Huya’s Financial Highlights

Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2020 increased by 34.2% to RMB2,697.2 million (US$381.8 million), from RMB2,010.5 million for the same period of 2019.

Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB226.8 million (US$32.1 million) for the second quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 86.2% from RMB121.8 million for the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc was RMB351.0 million (US$49.7 million) for the second quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 106.0% from RMB170.4 million for the same period of 2019.