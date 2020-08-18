Top 10 AI Cities in China

The Intelligent Cities Index China by The University of Sydney provides a ranking of Chinese cities according to their activity in the emerging field of Artificial Intelligence. It provides a resource for decision-makers and stakeholders who want to gain a regional and geographic overview of AI activity in China.

The Index is based on 10 indicators and presents the sum of four individual rankings, comprising:

enterprise activity

research proficiency

infrastructure readiness, and

government engagement

The Intelligent Cities Index China (ICI-CN) reveals six main clusters of leading cities in AI. The Top 6 Intelligent cities are all located in the East Coast Region. Each of the other three economic regions comprises at least one Top 10 intelligent city.

Beijing is the Intelligent Capital, a leader in research and enterprise activity. The East Coast Challengers Shanghai, Nanjing and Hangzhou are allrounders with strengths across all categories of the ICI.

The Giants of the South Coast, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, are leading centers of government AI engagement and have strong enterprise sectors.

The Rising Centre comprises Wuhan, an up and coming city with strengths in AI research and enabling infrastructure. The Industrial Northeast, Harbin and Shenyang are known for strong AI research.

The Developing West comprises Xi’an and Chengdu, two cities with developing research strengths and favorable policy conditions for attracting AI talent.

The Top 10 Intelligent Cities Ranking presents the aggregate result of the four individual rankings, weighed according to the Intelligent Cities Capabilities Pyramid: Enterprise activity 40%, Research proficiency 30%, Infrastructure readiness 20% and Government engagement 10%.

1. Beijing

2. Shanghai

3. Nanjing

4. Guangzhou

5. Shenzhen

6. Hangzhou

7. Wuhan

8. Haerbin

9. Xi’an

10. Chengdu

10. Shenyang

The research distinguished Chinese cities into six clusters with distinct profiles and correspond to the major economic regions of China and reflect the historical development of the country. Reflecting the economic profile of the country, three of the six clusters and the Top 6 cities are located in the East Coast region.

