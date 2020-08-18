China summer consumer products sales overview in 2020

In July 2020, food (non-fresh) and non-alcoholic beverages, alcohol, fresh produce, sun protection, and cooling products have gotten more attention from consumers across the country, according to data shared by Jingdong.

The southern provinces of Guangdong and Zhejiang saw alcohol transaction volume increase 60% YoY. In Hubei and Hebei, the transaction volume of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by over 50%.

Beijing consumers opted for more fresh produce, with transaction volume g...