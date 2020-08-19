China discount etailer Vipshop’s active customers grew 17% in Q2 2020

The number of Vipshop active customers during Q2 2020 increased by 17% year over year to 38.8 million from 33.1 million in Q2 2019. During the quarter, repeat customers as a percentage of total active customers increased to 90% from 87%.

Total orders on Vipshop platform for Q2 2020 increased by 15% year over year to 170.5 million from 147.8 million in Q2 2019.

Vipshop Financial Results

Vipshop reported adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share and total net revenue for the second quarter of 2020 with an increase by 6.0% year over year to RMB24.1 billion (US$3.4 billion) from RMB22.7 billion in the prior-year period.

GMV for Q2 2020 increased by 9% year over year to RMB38.4 billion from RMB35.1 billion in Q2 2019. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB4.9 billion (US$699.2 million), as compared with RMB5.1 billion.

Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 increased by 88.9% year over year to RMB1.5 billion (US$217.5 million) from RMB813.5 million.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for Q2 2020 increased by 24.3% year over year to RMB1.3 billion (US$186.9 million) from RMB1.1 billion.

Vipshop expects its total net revenue to be between RMB20.6 billion and RMB21.6 billion for Q3 2020, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 5% to 10%.

