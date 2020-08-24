China saw over 30 billion mobile payment transactions in Q2 2020, up 27%

China's central bank People's Bank of China released the overall situation of payment system operation in the second quarter of 2020.

The number of ATM cards issued in use nationwide was 8.658 billion, up 1.52% month on month. There are 6.18 bank cards per capita in China.

In the second quarter, there were 30.141 billion mobile payment transactions, with an amount of 106.17 trillion yuan, up 26.99% and 33.61% year-on-year respectively.

