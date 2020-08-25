China online travel market grew 8% QoQ in Q2 2020

China's online travel market transactions totaled 140 billion yuan and 152 billion yuan in the first and second quarter of 2020, about one-third of the same period in the previous year (421 billion yuanin Q1 2019; 448 billion yuan in Q2 2019).

Online air ticket booking grew by 8.7% QoQ to about 71 billion yuan in Q2 2020, less than half of the total in Q2 2019.

Train ticket booking was about 57.5 billion yuan in Q2 2020, compared with 121.7 billion yuan in Q2 2019.

China's M...