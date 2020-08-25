China online shopping market overview Q2 2020

China's online shopping market saw a 6.8% growth YoY or 20.9% QoQ in the second quarter of 2020 and reached 2,572.74 billion yuan in total transactions.

Mobile is the key driving force in China's online shopping market, accounting for over 86%.

Two age groups of shoppers saw growth in Q1 2020 compared with a year ago, "below 25 y-o" and "above 40".

Lower-tier Chinese cities (tier-3 and lower) saw about 10% growth in total mobile online shoppers in Q1 2020.

China's mob...