JD targets China middle-class with membership online platform Yihaodian

Jingdong (JD) has upgraded Yihaodian (yhd.com) to Yihaodian Membership Store, the first online membership-only retail platform in China.

YHD was launched in 2008 focusing on online grocery e-commerce with an investment from Walmart in 2011; and, JD acquired YHD in June 2016.

YHD.com Homepage

Chinese consumers can buy a Yihaodian membership for RMB 198 yuan/year. Existing Yihaodian members or JD PLUS members can enjoy a discounted rate of RMB 148 yuan/year.

With the membership, custom...