JD targets China middle-class with membership online platform Yihaodian

Jingdong (JD) has upgraded Yihaodian (yhd.com) to Yihaodian Membership Store, the first online membership-only retail platform in China.
YHD was launched in 2008 focusing on online grocery e-commerce with an investment from Walmart in 2011; and, JD acquired YHD in June 2016.
YHD.com Homepage
Chinese consumers can buy a Yihaodian membership for RMB 198 yuan/year. Existing Yihaodian members or JD PLUS members can enjoy a discounted rate of RMB 148 yuan/year.
With the membership, custom...
Already subscribed? Sign in.
Don't Miss Out.
Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.
Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.
Cancel at any time