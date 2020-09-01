China’s mobile internet records over 1.4 billion devices in June 2020

China's mobile internet saw 1.426 billion unique devices in June 2020, an increase of 2.2% YoY, according to data from iResearch. Bookkeeping, Food delivery, and Productivity & Office saw the fastest growth in app usage in June 2020.

The daily mobile internet usage in China reached 4.24 hours per device.

The top three mobile app categories by the number of unique devices are Instant Messaging, Online Video, and Online Shopping, with 1.25 bllion, 1.12 billion, and 920 million un...