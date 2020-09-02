China mobile internet users in H1 2020; higher growth in lower tier cities

China's mobile internet has observed over 1.4 billion devices since August 2019 and reached 1.426 billion in June 2020. Tier-5 and lower cities in China saw the largest growth of 9.6% YoY in mobile internet users in June 2020, followed by new tier-1 cities.
Two age groups saw obvious growth in the number of mobile internet users: 31-35 year-olds (363 million unique devices, up 5% YoY) and "above 40 y-o" (106 million, up 11.6% YoY).
"Below 25 y-o" is the most active group on mobile...
