Meet China’s Generation Z

China has the largest group of Generation Z (Gen Z) in the world with a population of 149 million. Gen Z is between 15 and 23-year-old and will account for 40% of consumption power in 2020. Their average time spend on mobile internet is 4.7 hours per day. And, they like Zhihu, Tantan, Xiaohongshu more than WeChat.
China's Gen-Z has an average monthly income of 3,501 yuan (US$493), among which the studying group (19-23 years old) has multiple sources of income. Their top interests are ...
