China’s podcast market overview; US$4 billion in 2020, up 55%

With over 490 million users, China's podcast market grew by over 55% YoY to 17.58 billion in 2019. Podcast in China is estimated to exceed 27 billion yuan (US$3.95 bn) in 2020 and double by 2020.

On average, a podcast user spends 202.3 yuan (about US$30) per year on podcast in 2019. Over 12% spent over 500 yuan on podcasts.

Monetary rewards from users are a unique way in China's podcast market where podcas...