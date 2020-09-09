China online education market to exceed US$58 billion in 2020

China's online education is estimated to be a 400.38 billion yuan (US$58.51 billion) market in 2020, with a growth rate of over 24%. The pandemic has a positive impact on the K12 sector but slows down territory education and vocational education due to the delayed or canceled examinations and overseas study.

Affected by the epidemic situation, the growth rate of China's online education market in Q1 2020 dropped significantly year-on-year. It is estimated to be about 68.06 billion yuan, w...