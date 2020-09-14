Dating app Momo revenues down 6.8% in Q2 2020

Monthly Active Users (“MAU”) of Momo mobile app, one of the top dating app in China, were 111.5 million in June 2020, compared to 113.5 million in June 2019.

Total paying users of Momo live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 3.9 million paying users of a Tinder-like app Tantan, were 12.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 11.8 million for Q2 2019, which included 3.2 million paying users of Tantan.

Tantan has been accelerating the testing of its live video service since the middle of April, and live video service revenues from Tantan were 191.7 million (US$27.1 million) in Q2 2020.

Momo Financial Results

Net revenues decreased by 6.8% year over year to RMB3,868.3 million (US$547.5 million) in Q2 of 2020.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. decreased to RMB456.4 million (US$64.6 million) in Q2 of 2020 from RMB731.8 million in the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB669.8 million (US$94.8 million) in Q2 of 2020, from RMB1,242.5 million in the same period of 2019.

Diluted net income per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) was RMB2.11 (US$0.30) in Q2 of 2020, compared to RMB3.33 in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was RMB3.05 (US$0.43) in Q2 of 2020, compared to RMB5.60 in Q2 2019.

For the third quarter of 2020, Momo expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.7 billion to RMB3.8 billion, representing a decrease of 16.9% to 14.6% year over year.

