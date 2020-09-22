Live streaming e-commerce to account for over 20% of China’s online shopping GMV by 2022

With its first appearance in 2016, e-commerce live streaming has been in explosive development period since 2019. Its GMV in 2019 reached 451.29 billion yuan, increasing by 200.4% YoY and accounting for 4.5% of the overall online shopping market in China.
With a huge room for growth, it is expected to maintain a high growth rate in the next few years.
After experiencing high-speed growth in 2018, the growth of monthly unique devices for short video apps has slowed down in 201. Weak us...
