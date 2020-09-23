Meet China’s blue-collar mobile users

The monthly active mobile users of China's blue-collar population has more than doubled from July 2016 to July 2020, from 15.48 million to 33.79 million, with an average annual growth of 21.5%.
In the first and second-tier cities, the blue-collar is very active. However, the third and lower-tier cities also have great growth potential.
The post-80s and post-90s are the main groups of new blue-collar workers, accounting for nearly 70% of the total; with the growth of the post-00s, t...
Already subscribed? Sign in.
Don't Miss Out.
Invest with as little as one bottle of water per week.
Join other top analysts and business executives and navigate the unique market with China Internet Watch.
Cancel at any time