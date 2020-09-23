Meet China’s blue-collar mobile users

The monthly active mobile users of China's blue-collar population has more than doubled from July 2016 to July 2020, from 15.48 million to 33.79 million, with an average annual growth of 21.5%.

In the first and second-tier cities, the blue-collar is very active. However, the third and lower-tier cities also have great growth potential.

The post-80s and post-90s are the main groups of new blue-collar workers, accounting for nearly 70% of the total; with the growth of the post-00s, t...