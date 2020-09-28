Alibaba opening its first Costco competitor store in Shanghai in Oct

Alibaba is launching Hema x Member on the coming National Day 1 October 2020 in Shanghai, the first domestic funded warehousing membership retail brand in China.

The first Hema x Member store will be officially opened on October 1st on the B1 floor of Senlan commercial center in Pudong, Shanghai, covering an area of 18,000 square meters, bigger than most of the hemamen stores.

As early as June 4, Hema announced that it would operate its first Hema x Member store in Shanghai. In the future,...