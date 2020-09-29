China luxury consumer behavior study 2020

In 2020, the proportion of ROPO path will account for 62% of luxury product sales in China; and, "online only" will increase from 11% to 30%.
China's luxury consumers under the age of 30 increased from 48% to 50%, and the contribution of expenditure increased from 42% to 47%, according to a joint research by BCG and Tencent.
So far, luxury consumption in China are concentrated in more developed cities. Consumption in the top 50 cities accounts for about 75%, up 10% compared with that...
